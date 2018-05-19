Most Rev. Michael Curry, a Chicago native and the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, gave a powerful sermon at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The 65-year-old preacher quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. and referenced a hymnal sung by slaves in the antebellum South to talk about the power of love to change the world. Curry is the son of a Civil Rights activist who led a boycott into school segregation in Buffalo, New York.
Royal watchers considered the sermon one of the highlights of the royal wedding ceremony.
Read Rev. Curry’s full sermon below: