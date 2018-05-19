The Smiling Kid Behind Meghan Markle Is the Breakout Star of the Royal Wedding

By Ashley Hoffman
7:41 AM EDT

At the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it was a page boy who truly captured the internet’s hearts, forsaking all others.

As Meghan Markle first began to make her way down the aisle in her stunning Givenchy wedding gown, cameras captured a wee page boy’s smiling face. He was peeking out just above just above her veil.

It was one of Jessica Mulroney’s twin sons, a first-time page boy and all-time great. He went viral for his joyful face that wordlessly communicated what everyone was feeling in that heart-stopping moment.

This is the true love, the truest love of the royal wedding that will endure forever.

