Two of Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriends Are at the Royal Wedding

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, attended the royal wedding on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Her attendance shows the friendly relationship that she and the newly named Duke of Sussex have maintained since they ended their on-and-off seven year relationship in 2011.

Davy arrived to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a navy dress, matching ruffled capelet and a navy and black feathered fascinator. Davy wasn’t the only of Prince Harry’s exes to attend the royal wedding. Another girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, was also in attendance at St. George’s Chapel, wearing a pink and green dress and a pink feather fascinator for the occasion.

See Davy and Bonas arrive to the Royal Wedding below.