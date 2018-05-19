Serena Williams Just Made Her Grand Royal Wedding Entrance

Serena Williams has officially arrived at Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Accompanied by her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the tennis superstar made her grand entrance rocking an asymmetrical pink Versace dress, matching pink hat, Bulgari necklace and long braids.

Williams shared live Instagram updates of herself and Ohanian getting ready throughout the morning, giving fans sneak peaks of her outfit and poking fun at her husband’s high-waisted trousers.

“Hey y’all, so my friend’s getting married,” she gushed over Markle. “I’m up super early—well, for me. I’ve known her for so many years and I’m so happy for her.”

Williams and Markle have been friends since meeting at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami. “I just think it’s so important to enjoy the moment,” Williams recently told Good Morning America of Markle’s big day. “And eat the cake—I didn’t get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!”

See some photos of Williams and Ohanian below.