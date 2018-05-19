The Internet Just Saw James Blunt Blunt's Face in a Crowded Place at the Royal Wedding
Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
WPA Pool—Getty Images
By Ashley Hoffman
5:42 AM EDT

James Blunt has officially arrived at Windsor Castle to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at the royal wedding.

The internet spotted the singer and wife Sofia Wellesley making their way toward St. George’s Chapel for the festivities. Blunt has a connection to the Royal family: while serving in the British army, he stood guard during the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

Blunt is just one of the celebrity guests filing in for the festivities including Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.

