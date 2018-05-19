Priyanka Chopra Has Officially Made It to the Royal Wedding

After teasing an appearance at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for months, Priyanka Chopra has officially arrived at Windsor Castle for the couple’s Saturday nuptials.

The Quantico star was spotted heading toward St. George’s Chapel wearing lilac.

Chopra is a longtime friend of Markle’s and has spoken extremely highly of the bride-to-be since the news of her engagement to Harry broke in November.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” Chopra recently said in an interview with PEOPLE Now. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”