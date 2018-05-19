Amal Clooney Wears a Regal Yellow Dress to Royal Wedding

By Cady Lang
5:54 AM EDT

Amal and George Clooney looked regal attending the Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Henry, the Duke of Sussex at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday.

Amal sported a stunning goldenrod yellow Stella McCartney midi dress with a fitted waist, cap sleeves, and a bold train. To top off the look, Amal also wore a yellow disc-shaped fascinator with a dotted birdcage veil. George wore a gray three-piece suit.

The international human rights barrister and widely acknowledged style icon, who most recently co-hosted the prestigious annual Met Gala, and her actor husband were part of a star-studded guest list that included Oprah, Idris Elba, and Victoria and David Beckham.

See Amal and Clooney’s Royal Wedding style below.

