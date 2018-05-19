Oprah Winfrey Delightfully Surprised Everyone By Rolling Up to the Royal Wedding

By Samantha Cooney
5:01 AM EDT

Oprah Winfrey just arrived at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The media mogul made her way to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a lavender dress and hat. Other celebrity at the royal wedding include Priyanka Chopra, James Blunt and Idris Elba.

Gayle King, CBS This Morning co-host and Winfrey’s best friend, said that the media icon discovered her dress was too white on Friday, so Stella McCartney got her a new dress at the last minute.

Royal watchers expressed their surprise at Winfrey’s attendance.

Other royal wedding guests include George and Amal Clooney.

