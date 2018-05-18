What to Know About the Santa Fe High School Shooting Suspect

Police arrested a suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting Friday after a gunman opened fire on students and faculty, killing at least 10 people and injuring others.

The suspect was identified by the Associated Press and other news outlets as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a student at the Santa Fe, Texas school. The suspect was “arrested and secured” by police, school officials said. A second person was also detained.

Potential motives for the massacre were not immediately clear.

Pagourtzis played football on his school’s junior varsity team and participated in his local Greek Orthodox church, the AP reported. KHOU, a Houston-based television station, reported his social media profile included a photo of a T-shirt reading “Born to Kill” and images of a coat with Nazi symbols.

Representatives from the Houston branch of the FBI and local law enforcement officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment from TIME.

The Santa Fe Independent School District asked anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting to reach out.

Santa Fe High School was fully evacuated Friday amid the shooting. Bombs were found on campus and elsewhere; police are working to find any more explosives in the area. School officials told residents to call 911 if they found any suspicious items.

The incident in Santa Fe, Texas, is the 22nd school shooting of 2018, according to estimates from CNN. It is also the deadliest school shooting since an expelled student killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students who survived that horrific incident went on to become national figures in the movement to end gun violence. They created the March for Our Lives, where gun control advocates rallied in more than 800 cities around the world to bring an end to mass shootings.