Read President Trump's Remarks on the Texas School Shooting

By Tessa Berenson
12:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting at a Texas high school on Friday that left eight to 10 people dead, calling it a “very sad day.”

Speaking before a summit on prison reform at the White House, Trump expressed sympathy for the victims and called on government to act to prevent more school shootings. His comments come three months after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. After Parkland, Trump put forth a school safety plan that advocated for various gun proposals including strengthening background checks, banning bump stocks and arming teachers.

Earlier, he tweeted his condolences about the shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, which is southwest of Houston.

You can read a full transcript of Trump’s comments on the Texas shooting below.

Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that just took place moments ago. We’re closely monitoring the situation and federal authorities are coordinating with local officials.

This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years, too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High: we’re with you in this tragic hour and we will be with you forever.

My Administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others. Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe.

May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded, and may God be with the victims and with the victims’ families. Very sad day. Very very sad.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE