At Least 32 People Injured After 2 Buses Collide in the Lincoln Tunnel

By Associated Press
11:25 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Fire officials say two buses have collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 32 people.FDNY says the accident happened around 10 a.m. in the center tube of the tunnel between two New Jersey Transit buses and that most of the injuries were minor.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the tunnel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Lincoln Tunnel connects New York City with New Jersey and is located on Manhattan’s West Side.

Traffic is delayed as officials investigate.

