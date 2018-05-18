A Kate Middleton Lookalike Was Searching for Love on a Royal Wedding-Themed Dating Show

Don’t think for a second the internet is done with Kate Middleton lookalikes.

A Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge doppelgänger by the name of Jodie Bredo has become an online obsession after she appeared on the British reality television show First Dates Thursday.

Af first, the 29-year-old Essex, England woman’s resemblance to the iconic mother of three didn’t quite register with her date known only as “James.” And then she shared what she did for a living.

“My first job [is] I work in IT, also I work doing promo for a radio station part time and my third job is I’m a lookalike,” she said.

James didn’t even have to ask who she impersonated for her third gig. He got it.

The impersonator shared that when she’s dressed as Kate, she loves the royal treatment. “It’s nice being treated like a princess, someone’s there doing your hair, someone’s there doing your makeup,” she said.

She’s just looking for love. And the pair got along famously, but no one cares about that. She’s a Kate Middleton impersonator.

It was only a matter of time before the video spread on the wings of extremely enthusiastic people who think she’s the spitting image of the royal.

As is always the case with internet lookalikes, not everyone agrees on whether she looks the part.

But see for yourself in the video below.

This isn’t the first Kate Middleton lookalike that has captured the internet’s attention. Spectators of the 2016 Summer olympics paid special attention to French cyclist Pauline Ferrand-Prevot for “twinning” with the royal.