Jimmy Kimmel might have just found a new cause to champion: literacy.

“According to a recent study from the PEW Research Center, almost 1 in 4 Americans has not read a book in the past year,” he began during Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode.

But the late night host wasn’t convinced. “That actually seems high to me. I bet it’s even fewer than that,” he said. The decline of the American bibliophile concerned him so deeply that he sent his crew out to the streets of Los Angeles to ask pedestrians to name a book, any book. The responses compiled were sufficiently discouraging.

What’s a title of a book? No one in the video knew. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t try.

One man offered “The Jungle Book.” An actual librarian “blanked out on books,” and it only got worse from there.

Below watch the full “Can You Name a Book? ANY Book???” clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live!