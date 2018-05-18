A BBC reporter has gone viral again for keeping his attitude toward the English monarchy consistently lackluster.

Clips of news presenter Simon McCoy shared to BBC’s Twitter demonstrating his inability to summon enthusiasm for the latest royal wedding news out of Kensington Palace rocketed him to Internet fame Friday.

Saturday may belong to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel. But the way this guy is reporting on the festivities in his distinctly unenthused fashion is already capturing the hearts of those who took to Twitter to share their feelings about him.

Case in point: his Friday morning encounter with a trio of royal wedding fans in homemade crowns, which puzzled him. “I do sort of wonder, why, what have you all done?” he asks the women.

People are really into his demeanor.

In fact, he’s so amusing people want to pay for his drinks.

“Kickstarter to fund @BBCSimonMcCoy’s post-Royal wedding bar tab,” Kayleigh Donaldson tweeted.

Everyone’s simply delighted that he’s on the scene. In case there isn’t enough proof about his approach to one of his longtime beats, here he is braving his way through Kate Middleton’s pregnancy announcement last October to remove all doubt.

McCoy is clearly the royal wedding news source that not only the people want, but deserve.