(LONDON) — Doctors say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from a hospital, more than two months after he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, and spent weeks in critical condition.

Yulia recovered more quickly than her father and was discharged last month.

Salisbury District Hospital said Friday that both patients had now been released. They have been taken to an undisclosed location for their safety.

Members of the military work close to the bench where Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill on March 4 in Salisbury, England, seen on April 25, 2018. Matt Cardy—Getty Images

Britain says the pair was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and that Russia was behind the attack. Moscow denies it, and the attack has soured relations between Russia and the West.