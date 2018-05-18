Las Vegas Police Arrest a Masked Man Carrying a Fake Gun at a Mall

By Associated Press
4:38 AM EDT

(LAS VEGAS) — Las Vegas police say officers have arrested a masked man at a mall, which had been evacuated after reports of a gunman. However, police say the gun appears to be a fake.

Metro Police Deputy Chief Chris Jones says no shots were fired at the Boulevard Mall and no injuries have been reported.

Jones says the department obtained a video of a person with a long gun Thursday and conducted several searches of the mall before finding the suspect.

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE