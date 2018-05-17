Meghan Markle's Mother Has Tea With the Royals
By Associated Press
May 17, 2018

(LONDON) — Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has had a series of whirlwind visits with senior royals since her arrival from California.

She met Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate and their two oldest children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, at Windsor Castle on Thursday afternoon.

Palace officials said Harry and Meghan Markle were also present, and that the meeting was followed by a rehearsal dinner.

Ragland also had tea with Harry’s father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on Wednesday. She has not yet met Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but Buckingham Palace officials said she will meet the queen for tea on Friday at Windsor Castle.

Officials did not say if Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, will be present at that meeting. He is recovering from hip replacement surgery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have remained out of the public eye in recent days, have been spotted being driven into the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The news came as British military personnel rehearsed for a gala procession through Windsor that will follow Saturday’s wedding ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which will be televised live around the world.

Also Thursday, Markle said her father will not be able to attend her wedding to Harry due to health problems.

