After four days of anticipation, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have finally revealed the name of their new baby boy.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Teigen announced that their son’s name is Miles Theodore and shared the first photo of the newborn. And just as they did with their first child, daughter Luna Simone, the couple has given Miles Theodore Legend’s real last name, Stephens.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” she wrote on the Instagram post. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Teigen announced she gave birth to Miles Theodore late on May 16, just a little after a week after declaring that she was completely “over” being pregnant.

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she tweeted on May 9. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

Luckily for “OVER IT Chrissy,” Miles Theodore was ready to arrive earlier than his expected June due date.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she tweeted along with baby bottle and high five smiley emojis following his birth.