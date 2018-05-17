2 Dead, 43 Injured in 'Horrific' School Bus Collision in New Jersey: The Latest

Two people died and 43 were injured after a school bus traveling to a field trip collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway on Thursday.

One teacher and one student died in the crash, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference.

The collision occurred along Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, New Jersey. The bus’s front end appeared to have torn off, and its undercarriage was ripped away. The red dump truck that collided with the bus was registered with Mendez Trucking, and appeared to have a mangled front end.

“It’s a horrific scene,” Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told The Bergen Record.

The school bus was traveling from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, located about five miles from where the crash occurred, according to Paramus Public School. The bus was one of three taking students on the field trip. The two other buses were not involved in the crash and sent back to the school.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J.,17 May 2018 Seth Wenig—AP/REX/Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the school bus crash so far.

What happened in the New Jersey school bus crash?

A school bus traveling from East Brook Middle School with 38 students and seven adults collided with a red dump truck along Interstate 80 on Thursday morning. A teacher and a student died in the collision.

The students were on the way to Waterloo Village from the middle school when the collision happened.

Theo Ancevski, a student riding on the bus, told the AP he was sitting in the fourth row from the front when it crashed.

“I heard a scraping sound and we toppled over the highway. A lot of people were screaming and hanging from their seatbelts,” he said. “A lot of people were injured.”

Ancevski, 11, told NorthJersey.com that he and other passengers climbed out the emergency exit on top of the bus as others exited through the windows.

The collision between the bus and dump truck caused the school bus to rip apart, tearing off the front end and undercarriage. The dump truck’s front end was also mangled.

Where did the New Jersey school bus crash occur?

The school bus and dump truck collided on I-80, west of exit 25 in Mount Olive, New Jersey, NJ.com reported. An aerial map view shows the crash occurred:

How many people were injured in the New Jersey school bus crash?

Forty-three of 45 people on the bus were injured in the collision, including both adults and students. Murphy said 21 victims were taken to Morristown Medical Center, 10 were taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, three to St. Clare’s Dover Hospital, four to St. Clare’s Denville Hospital, three to the University of Medicine and Dentistry in Newark and two to St. Joseph’s Health.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is gathering information about the crash.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the collision.