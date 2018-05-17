Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Just Erupted From Its Summit and Sent Ash 30,000 Feet in the Air: The Latest

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted from its summit on Thursday, sending a plume of ash 30,000 feet into the air.

The Kilauea eruption is the latest since the Hawaii volcano began spewing ash and lava earlier in May, as fissures opened up along the volcano. Volcanic gas and lava emissions from Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, have destroyed at least 37 homes and forced about 2,000 people to evacuate. Hawaii issued a red alert on Tuesday after the volcano sent a plume of ash about 12,000 feet into the sky, indicating a major eruption was imminent.

Hawaiian officials are now warning those on the Big Island in the path of the ash plume to seek shelter as the ash above Kilauea moves southeast with the wind. Here’s what to know about Kilauea’s latest eruption.

The ash plume came from an explosive Kilauea eruption at about 5 a.m. local time

The U.S. Geological Survey said an explosive eruption at Kilauea volcano about 5 a.m. local time sent the column of smoke and ash into the sky. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and Hawaii National Park staff members were evacuated ahead of the eruption, according to the USGS.

Anyone in the Kilauea ash plume path should stay where they are

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency issued a warning to those in the pathway of the Hawaii volcano ash plume, saying people should shelter in place.

The plume of ash will cover the areas surrounding Kilauea, and the wind is predicted to carry the ash toward the southeast. Driving conditions may be dangerous due to low visibility. According to USGS computer models, parts the plume of ash above Kilauea might move toward the southeastern part of the Big Island, while other parts move toward the northeast.

The USGS says activity near the Kilauea volcano can become more explosive at any time, including intensifying ash production and sending out ballistic projectiles near the vent.

The eruption occurred in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Kilauea’s crater is located inside the National Park. The park has remained closed since May 11. According to state officials, the explosions and eruptions out of the volcano should not be deadly if people stay out of the park.