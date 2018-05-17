When Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25, Emilia Clarke will officially join the storied ranks of galaxy far, far away stars. But in between Cannes red carpet appearances and photocalls with co-star Alden Ehrenreich, it seems Clarke’s thoughts are never far from the project that set off her meteoric rise to fame: Game of Thrones

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Mother of Dragons opened up about the mixed emotions she has about her run as Daenerys Targaryen coming to an end.

“The transformation of Daenerys is the greatest gift I’ve been given as an actor, 100 percent,” she said. “Daenerys is so much a part of who I am, and I am so much a part of who she is, so it’s this incredibly frightening thing to walk away from—but at the same time, unbelievably exciting.”

However, even Clarke herself doesn’t know the ultimate outcome of Thrones‘ final season—or so she says.

“I don’t know that I even do now,” she said of knowing the ending. “I’m being serious. I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us. I’m being serious. I’m being deadly serious. I think that they don’t even trust us. There’s lots of different endings that could happen; I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen.”

Thrones final season is set to air in 2019.