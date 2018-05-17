The sun is shining and the skies are blue in Windsor this week as members of the British Armed Forces practice for the Saturday, May 19 royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Their “dress rehearsal” on Thursday includes practicing the long walk — it literally takes place on an avenue called the Long Walk — through Windsor Town and Castle, rehearsing the route of the carriage procession that Markle and her prince will embark upon just after they take their wedding vows in St. George’s Chapel on Saturday afternoon.

The Household Cavalry, Royal Navy, Army Air Corps, British Army and Irish Guards are all participating in putting on the formal pomp and circumstance for the occasion. On deck: lots of horses, riders in top hats, elaborate gilded helmets, crisp military uniforms galore and plenty of British flags lining the streets for that extra touch of patriotism. As the Kensington Palace Twitter account notes, more than 250 members of the Armed Forces all told will be involved for “ceremonial support,” including “regiments and units with a special relationship with Prince Harry.” (Harry served in the military for a decade, taking part in two tours to Afghanistan as a member of the Blues and Royals and the Army Air Corps. He also holds the title of Captain General of the Royal Marines.)

The Royal Wedding is set to kick off at noon on Saturday in the U.K., or 7 a.m. EST. It will be broadcast and livestreamed by a number of outlets.