Meghan Markle has just arrived at the hotel where she will be spending the night before her wedding to Prince Harry tomorrow.

While Markle and Prince Harry live together in Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom home located on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, like many soon-to-be married couples — commoners and royals alike — they opted to spend the night before the wedding apart.

Harry is staying at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park in Windsor, with his big brother and best man, Prince William. Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, are staying at Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate in Windsor. Cliveden House Hotel is known for its connection to the Profumo Affair, a 1960s scandal in which War Secretary John Profumo had an affair with a 19-year-old dancer named Christine Keeler, who he met at Cliveden.

As befitting a soon-to-be duke and duchess, the hotels are both five-star estates with luxurious spas, award-winning restaurants, and in the case of Harry’s hotel views of a polo field, perfect for working off any pre-wedding jitters.

The two hotels are about a 30-minute drive (15 miles) from each other, meaning there’s very little chance that the bride and groom will run into each other before they meet at the altar in St. George’s Chapel on Saturday morning.

According to People, Meghan and her mother will leave the hotel together on Saturday morning to make the 25-minute drive to St. George’s Chapel. There, Prince Charles will walk her part way down the aisle to marry Prince Harry.