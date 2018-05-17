As the debate over the viral “Yanny” vs. “Laurel” clip—where some listeners hear a deep male voice saying “Laurel” and others hear a higher-pitched “Yanny”—rages on, Jimmy Kimmel has a new pronunciation controversy for the Internet to argue over.

During Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host began by schooling viewers on how perception shapes our reality.

“Whether you hear ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’ there’s one thing I think we can all agree on—nothing has ever mattered less than this,” he joked. “Everybody has a different take but ultimately, it illustrates that what is real isn’t absolute. What we believe to be true depends on who we are, where we are, how we look at, other individual factors. What’s real to one person might not be real to another person.”

Kimmel then enlisted his sidekick Guillermo to demonstrate this phenomenon by saying what was either the word “Joker” or “Yogurt”—depending on your reality, of course.

Watch the full video below.