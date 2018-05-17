Microsoft's New Xbox Controller Is Designed for People With Limited Mobility

Microsoft has introduced an Xbox controller designed for people with limited mobility.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is meant to take into consideration the needs of gamers who might not be able to hold typical gaming controllers for long periods of time or reach all the necessary buttons, according to a statement from Microsoft. The new controller comes as the company makes an effort to be more inclusive toward all gamers.

“By taking an inclusive design approach and considerations of gamers who might not be able to reach all the bumpers and triggers or hold a controller for an extended period of time, for example, we were able to design a controller that provides a way for more fans to enjoy gaming,” Xbox head Phil Spencer said in a statement.

Developed in partnership with several medical organizations, including The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, along with several gamers who have limited mobility, the Xbox Adaptive Controller is made to be adaptable for each player’s needs, with common adaptive switches and two large buttons that can be reprogrammed to be a standard controller button. The controller also supports external inputs, including PDP’s One-Handed Joystick.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is available for $99.99 through the Microsoft Store.