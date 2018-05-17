Since 2014, TIME’s biannual Next Generation Leaders franchise, produced in partnership with Rolex, has featured more than 60 young people who are blazing new trails in politics, entertainment, fashion, science, sports and more. And many have gone on to make a profound impact on the world.

This appears in the May 28, 2018 issue of TIME.