Podcasters became obsessed with the case of Adnan Syed through Serial, which investigated the disappearance of 18-year-old Baltimore County high school student Hae Min Lee. Now Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend who was convicted of her murder, will be the subject of a new four-hour docuseries from HBO and Oscar nominee Amy Berg.

Directed by Berg (Deliver Us From Evil, West of Memphis), The Case of Adnan Syed will re-examine the events leading up to Lee’s disappearance, its aftermath, and the present day. Berg received access to Syed, his family, friends of Syed and Lee, and members of the Baltimore law enforcement.

Syed, who has maintained his innocence, was given a life sentence for Lee’s murder in 2000. By 2016, a Baltimore judge vacated the conviction and granted a new trial in light of new evidence challenging cell phone data that linked Syed to the crime, as well as testimony from an alibi witness. The State of Maryland appealed the court’s ruling, but the Court of Special Appeals also ruled in favor of a retrial in 2018.

As reported by the Baltimore Sun, the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh asked the Maryland Court of Appeals on Monday to overturn the lower-court ruling for the retrial.

The Case of Adnan Syed will attempt to trace “how the rush to justice and Syed’s conviction in 2000 raised more questions than answers about what happened to Hae Min Lee, underscoring the instability of memory and conflicting eyewitnesses.”

Henrietta Conrad, Jemima Khan, Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, and Andrew Stearn will executive produce the series, which will hit HBO in the U.S. and Sky Atlantic in Europe.

A premiere date has not been announced.

This article originally appeared on ew.com.