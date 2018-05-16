Couple Who Survived Charlottesville Car Attack Marry
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stands in the center of the renamed Emancipation Park on August 22, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:57 PM EDT

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) — A Virginia man injured in a car attack the day of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville and his fiancee have wed in a ceremony that came together with help from their community.

Charlottesville TV station WVIR reports Marcus Martin and fiancee Marissa Blair got married Saturday without spending a penny, thanks to a local wedding planning company and other vendors.

The couple was in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12 when a car plowed into counterprotesters. Martin shoved Blair out of the way but was hit and upended, breaking his leg.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photo captured him flying into the air.

The TV station reports the mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the attack, led the crowd in a butterfly release in remembrance during the ceremony. Heyer was a friend of the couple.

