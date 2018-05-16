Spring is in the air — and so is graduation season. Remember those halcyon years of your youth? To help you with that trip down memory lane, iHeartRadio launched a graduation playlist generator. The free site lets you plug in your graduation year (high school, college, or whatever you prefer), and out pops a playlist of all the songs that were big while you were wearing cap and gown — and perhaps attending graduation dance parties set to those exact tunes.

If you made the jump from college to real world in 2005, for instance, Kelly Clarkson‘s memorable hit “Since U Been Gone” would have been blasting through dorm speakers, and Nickelback’s “Photograph” was making its rounds. If you were a 2009 grad, however, prepare for a reminder of the Lady Gaga pre-eminence era. (After all, this was around when she had just released seminal hits “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.”) And Kesha? She was still Ke$ha then — and was inspiring the youth to wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy on “TiK ToK.” Fast forward to 2013, though, and recall Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” coexisting alongside Katy Perry’s “Roar.” (On the ballad side there was Rihanna‘s “Stay,” to help you get out all those end-of-an-era feelings.)

The graduation playlist generator tracks grad years back to 1950, so take it for a spin and see how many of the songs stir up that good old nostalgia for golden days gone by. And congrats, 2018 grads. Just know you will forever associate this moment with Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse (Remix)” and Drake’s “God’s Plan.”