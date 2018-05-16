From Gas Prices to Gaza: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to the Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

Here’s what’s happening on the Breakdown this week: TIME explores ongoing tensions involving Israel and Gaza, Money looks into rising gas prices, Sports Illustrated examines how the “race to the bottom” fared for this year’s NBA lottery, and Fortune editor Polina Marinova discusses how the Supreme Court’s ruling to O.K. sports betting will impact the industry at large.