Officer Shoots Student Who Opened Fire at Illinois High School

A potential school shooting in central Illinois ended when a school resource officer exchanged gunfire with an armed student who reportedly opened fire Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who arrived armed at Dixon High School about 8 a.m., shot at the officer who then returned fire, injuring him, Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said in a statement to WQAD-TV. Earlier, Langloss told local news outlet Sauk Valley that the suspect is a Dixon High School student who is now in custody.

The student who was shot is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment, Langloss said. The officer who shot him was not harmed. No other Dixon High students or staff were injured in the incident.

Langloss said he believes the suspect acted alone and that there are not further threats to student safety.

Dixon is a central Illinois city about 100 miles west of Chicago. Dixon public schools remain on lockdown.

Parents were being told to pick up their children at nearby Al Morrison Baseball Field, WQAD reported.