Meghan Markle's Bridal Party Is Going to Be More Adorable Than You Thought

Just days before the royal wedding, we finally learned who is in Meghan Markle’s power squad of royal wedding bridesmaids, and they’re all under 8 years old.

The very important kids remained a secret until Wednesday, when the palace officially announced who would be walking down the aisle before Markle at the royal wedding on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel.

Unlike Kate Middleton, Markle has opted not to tap a maid of honor, but William will be Prince Harry’s best man, returning the favor from performing the honor at their 2011 nuptials.

Naturally, budding diplomat Princess Charlotte and noted ham Prince George and will make their triumphant comeback as scene-stealing bridesmaid and page boy.

But there’s more cuteness in store for viewers. Teaming up with Charlotte on bridesmaid duty, there’s Markle’s godchildren, Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7, Ivy Mulroney, 4. (Mulroney is the daughter of Markle’s stylist Jessica Mulroney.)

And Prince Harry’s goddaughters, Zalie Warren, 2, Florence van Cutsem, 3, will also be in mix as bridesmaids at the roal wedding.

Perhaps disappointingly, Grace Van Cutsem, the hilariously “grumpy girl” who covered her ears in the balcony photo at the 2011 royal wedding does not get a mention. Ideally, she’ll be in the mix though.

On the groom’s side, Brian and John Mulroney, both 7, and Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer, 6, will join Prince George as page boys.

Take note that the palace makes a point of referring to each of the major royal wedding players as “Miss” and “Master” because the sun never sets on a boss.