Palestinian Envoy Recalled From Washington D.C. Over U.S. Embassy Move to Jerusalem

(JERUSALEM) — The Palestinian envoy to Washington has been recalled to Ramallah in protest over the U.S. relocating its embassy to Jerusalem.

Husam Zomlot confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is returning home.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said President Mahmoud Abbas instructed Zomlot to return to Ramallah.

Malki said “When they (the U.S.) opened their embassy in Jerusalem there was a need for a decision from our side and this was our decision.”

The U.S relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday.

The fate of Jerusalem is a deeply emotional issue at the heart of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem for their future capital. They are outraged by the move and say it invalidates Washington’s role as an impartial peace broker.