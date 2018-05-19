For Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding walk down the aisle to marry Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. But one thing’s for certain: it’s not a true royal wedding without plenty of dazzling gems on display, particularly in the form of a sparkling diamond tiara for the bride.

Upon her arrival at the chapel, eagle-eyed viewers and royal jewelry fans were quick to note that Markle had chosen the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth, for the memorable occasion. The Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, made in 1932, has sometimes been seen with a sapphire in the center stone, but Markle opted for a diamond on her royal wedding day.

Before finally debuting her ultimate wedding look, there was much speculation about which tiara she might select from the royal vault — or if she would design something entirely new. The options most considered included the Spencer Tiara, the Strathmore Rose Tiara, the Cambridge Lover’s Know Tiara, Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, the Lotus Flower Tiara, the Queen Mother’s Cartier Bandeau and a number of other more niche pieces, each rich in royal history.

Meghan Markle leaves the Cliveden House Hotel, for her wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to Prince Harry, May 19, 2018. Darren Staples—Reuters

Back in 2011, Kate Middleton opted for the Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara for her walk down the aisle to marry Prince William at Westminster Abbey. That tiara, however, was likely out of the running for Markle’s moment as it’s currently on display at a jewelry exhibition in Australia. Along with her instantly-iconic dress, it’s likely that Markle’s distinctive choice of headwear will inspire brides for many years to come.