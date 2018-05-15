Cersei and Varys enjoying a romantic evening in Spain may be an unusual sight for Game of Thrones fans, but, at this point, viewers can’t be surprised by anything.

Actors Lena Headey and Conleth Hill, who play Cersei and Varys, respectively, on the hit HBO show, reunited in Seville, Spain, for a “romantic evening” and a photo. The two actors play rivals on Game of Thrones as Varys aides Cersei’s younger brother Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in his counsel to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as she aimed to snatch the throne from Cersei herself.

The seemingly innocuous photo of the two actors comes as Game of Thrones fans hypothesize about the plot of the highly anticipated final season of the HBO show, set to air in 2019. Indeed, Hill, who appears bald like his character Varys, and Headey don’t hide the fact that they’re in Seville — a city in which Game of Thrones has filmed scenes at the Roman ruins of Italica, or, on the show, the Dragonpit. That was the sight of a memorable scene from the season seven finale, where Cersei, Daenerys, Jon Snow, Tyrion, Varys and other important characters met all at once for the first time in the show’s run to discuss the threat of the Night King, White Walkers and Wights.

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted evidence of other Game of Thrones actors like Kit Harrington (who plays Jon Snow) and Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) in Seville in recent weeks, getting the season 8 speculation underway.