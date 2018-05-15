Gender Bias Results in 239,000 Girls' Deaths in India Each Year, According to a New Study
Volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society hold an abandoned baby girl found at a drop-off box in Amritsar on Jan. 12, 2016.
Narinder Nanu—AFP/Getty Images
By Casey Quackenbush
4:48 AM EDT

Nearly a quarter of a million girls under the age of five die annually in India because of neglect related to gender-based discrimination, according to a new study published in the medical journal the Lancet.

At an estimated 239,000 deaths per year, that amounts to about 2.4 million over a decade, not including pre-natal deaths.

The preference for a son is widespread in India, sometimes leading to pre-natal termination and, as the new research suggests, post-natal neglect.

“Gender-based discrimination towards girls doesn’t simply prevent them from being born, it may also precipitate the death of those who are born,” Christophe Guilmoto, the study’s co-researcher, said in a statement.

“Gender equity is not only about rights to education, employment or political representation. It is also about care, vaccination, and nutrition of girls, and ultimately survival.”

The report analyzed excess female under-five deaths across 35 states and territories in 640 districts.

The report said that significant excess, or premature, mortality of girls under five was found in 29 out of India’s union states and territories. Aside from two, every Indian state or territory contained at least one district with excess mortality.

The problem is most severe in the north of India where the country’s four largest states are located, the report said, with two-thirds of the total excess deaths of girls under five found in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE