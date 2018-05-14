Scott Pruitt Demanded 24-7 Armed Security on His First Day at the EPA

(WASHINGTON) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt demanded and received unprecedented, around-the-clock armed security protection on his very first day at the agency.

EPA’s internal watchdog has sent letters to two Democratic senators disclosing new details about the pricey security arrangements to protect Pruitt.

EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins says Pruitt himself initiated the 24-hour-a day protection. Pruitt’s staff has previously said the enhanced protection, which far exceeds that afforded to past EPA administrators, was triggered by death threats.

Pruitt has cited an August 2017 report by a staffer in Elkins’ office detailing threats as justification for the stepped-up security measures, which have included flying first-class on commercial airliners. Elkins says the 2017 summary was requested by Pruitt’s office and not intended to justify tighter security.