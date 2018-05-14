Cardboard Cutout of Danny DeVito Enjoyed a Super Fun Night at the Prom
Allison Closs arrives for the Carlisle High School senior prom at Letort View Community Center at Carlisle Barracks in Carlise, Pa., on Friday, May 11, 2018, with a cutout of actor Danny DeVito.
Michael Bupp—The Sentinel/AP
By Associated Press
5:33 PM EDT

(CARLISLE, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.

WHTM-TV reports Allison Closs and her famous two-dimensional date joined other Carlisle High School seniors Friday for prom. Closs purchased the cutout of DeVito online along with a scooter she used to move the figure with.

DeVito starred in the classic TV series “Taxi” and films including “Twins” and “Batman Returns.” He also starred in the hit comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Allison Closs arrives for the Carlisle High School senior prom at Letort View Community Center at Carlisle Barracks in Carlise, Pa., on Friday, May 11, 2018, with a cutout of actor Danny DeVito.
Michael Bupp—The Sentinel/AP

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE