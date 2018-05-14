Melania Trump Hospitalized After Undergoing Surgery for a 'Benign Kidney Condition'

First Lady Melania Trump underwent surgery for a benign kidney condition on Monday and will likely remain in the hospital for the rest of the week.

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition,” the First Lady’s office said in a statement Monday. “The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week.”

The First Lady’s office did not provide additional information on the procedure Trump underwent beyond the statement. Embolization is a minimally invasive surgical technique designed to block blood flow.

The announcement about the First Lady’s procedure came one week after Trump officially launched her White House project, “Be Best,” which focuses on cyber-bullying, opioid abuse, and overall child welfare to aid in their emotional and social development.

“The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” her office said in the statement.