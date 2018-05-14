Rihanna may be a queen to her fans, but when it comes to the royal wedding, you can apparently count her out.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the Savage X Fenty founder was asked whether she was on the guest list for the May 19 nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—a question that elicited a hilarious response from Rih.

“Why would you think I’m invited?” she replied, prompting her interviewer to remind her that she met Prince Harry during his 2016 visit to Barbados. “You met me, you think you’re coming to my wedding? Am I coming to yours?”

Rih even took it one step further by revealing that she didn’t even know the wedding was happening this week. “So is that really coming up? Like soon or something?” she asked. “See, I need to stay on the Internet more.”

