When it comes to kissing, Jimmy Kimmel is no Andy García. At least according to Diane Keaton who swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night and planted one on the show’s host.

Keaton had been invited on the show to talk about her new movie, Book Club. The film is about a group of mature women whose titular book club decides to read Fifty Shades of Grey, igniting all sorts of frolicking. A little of her character may have rubbed off on Keaton. For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she decided to recreate a particularly memorable on-screen moment with her co-star Andy García—and she needed Kimmel’s help.

Kimmel stood up, and then Keaton ducked under her wide-brimmed hat for a glorious stage kiss. At the end of the slightly-awkward smooch, Keaton delivered her verdict. Unfortunately for the late-night host, Keaton was not all that impressed by his smooching skills. “Andy’s so great in the movie and he’s so much fun to act with,” she said. “He’s very loose, unlike you. You’re stiff.”

If you want to see Keaton’s and García’s lip lock and judge for yourself, Book Club will be in theaters this weekend.