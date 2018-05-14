President Trump's Aides Celebrate U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, As Border Burns

By Anne Flaherty / AP
9:28 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Amid deadly clashes along the Israeli-Palestinian border, President Donald Trump’s top aides and supporters are celebrating the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, were leading the ceremonies. Also on hand were Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

In a Fox News interview that made no reference to the climbing death toll, Mnuchin said Trump is “taking action” and “making difficult decisions” and “not just kicking the can down the road.”

The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians. Israeli fire has killed at least 37 Palestinians during protests along the Gaza border.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE