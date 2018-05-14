President Trump's Aides Celebrate U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, As Border Burns

(WASHINGTON) — Amid deadly clashes along the Israeli-Palestinian border, President Donald Trump’s top aides and supporters are celebrating the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, were leading the ceremonies. Also on hand were Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

In a Fox News interview that made no reference to the climbing death toll, Mnuchin said Trump is “taking action” and “making difficult decisions” and “not just kicking the can down the road.”

The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians. Israeli fire has killed at least 37 Palestinians during protests along the Gaza border.