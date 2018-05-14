You Can Still Drool Over the Royal Wedding Menu Even If You're Not Invited

If you can’t join Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their royal wedding reception, that doesn’t mean you can’t know what the guests will be dining on.

Kensington Palace, your window into the world of the year’s most high-profile nuptials, announced some of the springtime dishes that the Royal Kitchens at Windsor Castle is keeping busy preparing ahead of the royal couple’s May 19 wedding.

After Harry and Meghan’s wedding ceremony, 600 lucky guests will head over to the reception at St. George’s Hall where they can enjoy a fresh seasonal produce-centric menu created by Mark Flanagan, the head chef of the royal household. For one thing, it looks like there will be asparagus.

“Luckily the seasons have just fallen perfectly and that’s become the main focus in the decision making of the menus. The couple have been very involved in every detail of it,” Flanagan said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Markle attended a number of tastings at the Windsor Castle kitchen, and everything served at their wedding will be made from scratch.

If you’d like to enjoy some of the same treats to celebrate like you’re one of their dear personal friends, the dessert menu will include bite-sized crème brûlée, mango-flavored panna cotta topped-biscuits and yellow macaroons.

Pastry chef Selwyn Stoby shared that he makes the truffles by piping a “special chocolate sauce” into chocolate shells.