NBC Picks Up Brooklyn Nine-Nine After Fox Cancels Fan-Favorite Show

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been picked up by NBC for a sixth season just one day after Fox canceled the show.

Fan outcry over the cancellation of the beloved show led to NBC speedily picking up the cop comedy starring Andy Samberg for 13 more episodes.

“We got your SIX! #Brooklyn99 is officially coming to NBC!” the network said in a tweet.

The show’s cast and creators also took to Twitter to share their joy. Writer Mike Schur said Brooklyn Nine-Nine came back thanks to the show’s strong fanbase.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement that he regretted letting the show “get away” after selling it to Fox, the New York Times reports.

“It’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” he said. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC, and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best-cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy lineup. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”