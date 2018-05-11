Get to the Chopper! NASA Is Sending a Helicopter to Mars in 2020
NASA is planning to send a helicopter to Mars in July of 2020
Courtesy of NASA
By Alana Abramson
5:42 PM EDT

In a mission scheduled for the summer of 2020, NASA is sending a helicopter to Mars, the organization announced Friday.

The Mars 2020 mission, or the Red Planet rover mission, scheduled to launch in July of that year, will include the Mars helicopter, which NASA described as a “small, autonomous rotocraft.”

“NASA has a proud history of firsts,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “The idea of a helicopter flying the skies of another planet is thrilling. The Mars Helicopter holds much promise for our future science, discovery, and exploration missions to Mars.”

The use of the helicopter is designed to show Mars’ ability to handle heavier-than-air vehicles. It will fly as an attachment to the belly pan of the Mars 2020 rover.

The development on the Mars helicopter began nearly five years ago at NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory in California.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE