5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Rita Ora assembled one serious girl squad for “Girls,” her new single following the club-pop track “Anywhere” released earlier this year. There’s Cardi B, of course, rapper of the moment and force of nature; Bebe Rexha, top-of-her-class vocalist finding her own chart success with a savvy country crossover; and Charli XCX, the queen of girl-pop collaborations. (She put out an entire 2017 mixtape marked by its incorporation of a diverse set of voices.) Lean and sparkling, Ora’s “Girls” borrows elements from each of the other artists’ styles, combining into an undeniable bop with standout moments for each. While some parts tread lyrically in the territory of Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl,” Ora says that the song’s embrace of bi-curiosity is meant to be empowering. “I ain’t one-sided, I’m open-minded,” she insists in the first verse. “I’m fifty-fifty and I’m never gonna hide it.” There’s space in pop for all kinds of love — and all kinds of earworm songs, rather like this one.