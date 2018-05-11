Man Detained After Gun Report at California High School: The Latest on Palmdale Situation

By Associated Press
Updated: May 11, 2018 11:53 AM ET

(PALMDALE, Calif.) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have detained a person after responding to reports of a man with a gun at a high school in the city of Palmdale.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Aura Sierra could not immediately provide more information about the person detained Friday morning said there has been no confirmation of a shooting.

The sheriff’s department says deputies searched the school and found no evidence of a crime.

Sierra says someone also called to report shots fired in the vicinity of Manzanita Elementary School about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away.

Officials say there’s no evidence of a shooting at the elementary school in the California city of Palmdale.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department said on Twitter Friday morning that the school has been searched and cleared.

