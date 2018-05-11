Rihanna’s lingerie collection Savage X Fenty arrived online early Friday morning to a chorus of praise.

The “Work” singer’s 90-style collection includes a wide selection of lacy underthings.

Pieces come in 36 different sizes ranging from 32A-44DD in cup size and XS-3X in panties. Its nude collection comes in a diverse range of 80 shades, much like her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, one of TIME’s 25 Best Inventions of 2017. The launch party, which took place in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday night, featured holograms of Rihanna modeling the merchandise.

In her June Vogue cover story, Rihanna explained that the line is about flipping the script on fashion.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them — ever.”

Predictably, the Internet has zero chill about any of this, and proceeded to do the absolute most on Twitter as is often the case when Rihanna does just about anything.

Many who felt it was high time for such an accessible lingerie line went ballistic.

The website was so popular that eager card-carrying members of Rihanna’s avid fan base, the “Navy,” shared that they waited until midnight to get stuck in line for as long as an hour.

While the wait was endlessly frustrating to some, others were content to wait forever.