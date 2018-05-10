Nurse Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of H.R. McMaster's Father
National Security Advisor of the USA, Herbert McMaster, is pictured during the Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (
Florian Gaertner—Photothek/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:46 PM EDT

(PHILADELPHIA) — A nurse was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter, neglect and falsifying documents to make it appear she had performed required exams on President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser’s father before he died at a Philadelphia senior care facility last month.

Christann Shyvin Gainey, 30, was charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., who died April 13 about eight hours after falling and hitting his head at the Cathedral Village retirement community.

Surveillance video showed that Gainey failed to conduct a series of neurological evaluations of McMaster as required, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said. Prosecutors say she falsified documents to make it appear she had.

It wasn’t immediately known if Gainey, who worked at the facility as a contract employee, had an attorney to comment on her behalf. Phone numbers listed for her rang unanswered Thursday afternoon.

McMaster was an 84-year-old retired U.S. Army officer. His son served as Trump’s national security adviser from February 2017 until March 22, when he resigned.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office said last month that McMaster died of “blunt impact head trauma.”

Facility officials said last month that they were cooperating with investigators. They also said they contacted the Health Department and launched an internal investigation.

