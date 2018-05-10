The 2018 Met Gala may be over, but Stephen Colbert is clearly still feeling inspired by fashion’s biggest night of the year. Luckily, he was able to recruit Anna Wintour—perennial co-chair of the annual charity ball—to take him behind the scenes of the costume exhibit curated to fit the gala’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and continue the celestial celebration.

In a segment that aired during Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert joined Wintour and curator Andrew Bolton at the Costume Institute to take a look at—but definitely not touch—some of the pieces that will be on display over the next few months.

“Is there a security system protecting all this stuff or is the security just the crushing guilt you will feel if you take anything?” the host joked.

Colbert also couldn’t resist having the pair play a game of “Who Poped It Better?” in order to crown the ultimate Papal Fashion Icon—a title every pope has no doubt coveted.

Watch the full clip below.